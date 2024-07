Chilliwack – The 2024 Chilliwack Basketball Association Summer Youth Camps are now underway and you can still participate:

All camps at Chilliwack Secondary.

3 Weeks of BOYS & GIRLS Summer Camps Summer Camp #1 – July 2- 4 (GR 3 – 5 & GR 6

Summer Camp #2 – July 15 – 18 (PRE K – GR 2 & GR 3 – 5 & GR 6

Summer Camp #3 – Aug 12 – 15 (GR 3 – 5 & GR 6

ELITE CAMP FOR GRADE 8 – 12 to be announced soon.

Register at www.chilliwackbasketball.ca

Email any questions at chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com

Summer Camp # 1 1:30pm – 4:30pm – Boys & Girls Grades 3 – 5 1:30pm – 4:30pm – Boys & Girls Grades 6 – 8 $125 + GST

Summer Camp # 2 9am – 10:30am – Boys & Girls – Pre K – Grade 2 ($100) 9am – 12pm – Boys & Girls – Grades 3 – 5 1pm – 4pm – Boys & Girls Grades 6 – 8 $175 + GST

Summer Camp # 3 9am – 12pm – Boys & Girls – Grades 3 – 5 1pm – 4pm – Boys & Girls Grades 6 – 8 $175 + GST