Tentative Agreement to End WestJet Dispute – Passengers Venting on Social Media

Calgary – An up and down week in the labour dispute which grounded WestJet, has been resolved.

Passengers left stranded will have a few choice words to say about this.

From the WestJet media release:

WestJet confirms that as of June 30, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. MT, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) are withdrawing their strike action. AMFA members will return to work as scheduled to immediately start work to restore the network. The airline and AMFA resumed talks earlier today, for the first time since Thursday, June 27, despite a stalemate on the intent of the Minister’s order for binding arbitration. They did so to reach a tentative agreement and prevent further damage to the Canadian public.

Effective June 30 at 10:30 p.m. MT, @WestJet confirms an end to the AMFA strike, as the parties have reached a tentative agreement. We are working to safely restore our operations as efficiently as possible. https://t.co/WENXEL5Mnc — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) July 1, 2024

“The damage to Canadians and our airline is massive, a swift resolution was necessary; we take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “We will see no further labour action coming out of this dispute, as both parties agree to arbitrate the contract in the case of a failed ratification.”

Lack of clarity from the government and the decisions taken by the CIRB allowed for a strike to occur amidst binding arbitration. With no path forward to resolution, both parties made essential movements to find common ground and achieve an agreement.

The company was forced to park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across Canada, in response to the strike. With today’s news, the airline will begin work to restore operations in a safe and timely manner. Given the significant impact to WestJet’s network over the past few days, returning to business-as-usual flying will take time and further disruptions over the coming week are to be anticipated as the airline gets aircraft and crew back into position.

“We want to thank guests for their patience during what was an uncertain and stressful time,” continued Pen. “I want to personally thank our teams of WestJetters who were equally thrust into the uncertainty, and who once again demonstrated their care, dedication and resilience.”