RCMP Respond to Gunshot Wound on Laidlaw Road

Hope – On Sunday afternoon (June 30, @4:40PM) Hope RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 58000 Block of Laidlaw Road in Hope.

Upon arrival officers identified a female suspect and took her in to custody.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Members from Chilliwack RCMP, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and BC Highway Patrol also attended the scene to provide assistance.

Two groups of people had been involved in an altercation prior to the firearm being discharged.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

