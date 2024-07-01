68 Students Benefiting from Scholarships Via Chilliwack Foundation

Chilliwack – Thanks to the generosity of Chilliwack Foundation Donors, 68 Chilliwack graduates were awarded a total of $86,750 to assist with their ongoing education.



The following 2024 graduates received scholarship funds from the F. Clifford Brown Scholarships, the Dr. Anne Sussel Science Awards, the Bowes Education Awards, the Frank George Memorial Awards, the Jack Williams Memorial Awards, the Don Urquhart McGillivray Memorial Award, the John & Joy Helders Awards, the Luscombe/VonBylberg Memorial Scholarships, the Chilliwack 1993 BC Summer Games Legacy Awards, the Dr. Tony Newby Memorial Scholarships, the Dr. Carmen Kirkness Memorial Scholarships, the Atchelitz Farmers Institute Scholarships and the Anna Hejja Legacy Scholarships.



Chilliwack Secondary School: Katie Fuerst, Avery Holwerda, Emily Jou, Luke Davies, Sona Teny, Linda Barito, Anita Mjekiqi, Aliyah Gamboa, Sarah Sukhja, James Goh, Alina Reid, Justin Bradshaw, Alisha Hampton, Isabella McPhee, Kellsie Bowman, Ella Grimard



G.W. Graham Secondary School: Phoebe Floquet Kitchener, Ying Ying Li, Colby Paige, 11 x ANONYMOUS



Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary: Jasper Oberst,

Cleopatra Granneman-Mason, Ava Peppler Greenlee Welsh, Haiven Redekop, 1 x ANONYMOUS



Kw’íyeqel Secondary School: Greydin Fitzpatrick, Ella Urbash



Sardis Secondary School: Chelsey Fooks, Ryan Byhre, Lucas Vugtaveen, Charles Macsabejon, Anika Gregory, Chelsea Frose, Jimin Park, Jayda Pitt, Rae Bates, Roman Pinsker, Grace Youssef, Emma Dow, Selina Park, Abby Isaak, Bentley McMullin, Kurtis Medwenitsch, Luke Brosinski, April Friesen, Kira Luck, Ewen Larsen, Emily Werner, Lindsay Point, Natalie Schulz, Vanessa Fairborn, Josh Stephens, Song-ah Clarke, Madison Frank, 1 x ANONYMOUS



Unity Christian School: Luke Graham



Every dollar donated to the Chilliwack Foundation is invested in perpetuity and only the income from these investments is used to provide scholarships to Chilliwack graduates.



F Clifford Brown Scholarship Recipient, Sona Teny, with Chilliwack Foundation Board members, Ferne Heaps, and Jordan Forsyth at Chilliwack Senior Secondary awards night.

