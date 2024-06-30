Skip to content

UPDATE – chillcouture: Shxwthit’awkw’ Raised Funds for New Chillcouture Indigenous Scholarship Fund For the Arts

Chilliwack – chillsounds announced that their chillcouture: Shxwthit’awkw’, Tselxweyeqw Tribe, TITLE Sponsor event for National Indigenous People’s Day has raised $1292.20 for our newly established Chillcouture Indigenous Scholarship Fund For the Arts.

Many thanks and hands raised for the amazing artists contributing their works to this newly created fund that will establish Scholarships in Fashion, Music and Art for indigenous youth pursuing a post secondary education.

Thank you to:

Joy Hall

Wayne Alexis

Roza Roberts

Rocky LaRock

Crystal Chapman

Linda Kay

The art you contributed to our silent auction not only added beauty and gravitas to our inaugural chillcouture: Shxwthit’awkw’, but kick started a program that we hope will benefit indigenous youth pursuing their dreams, for years to come.

2024 chillcouture: Shxwthit’awkw’ June

