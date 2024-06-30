Care For Women Second Annual Walk/Run at Mill Lake, Abbotsford, September 28

Abbotsford – Care For Women is hosting its second annual walk/run at Mill Lake, in Abbotsford, on September 28.

Care For Women is a Fraser Valley based registered charity providing practical in-home support for mothers who find themselves without anyone when they bring their baby home. They provide 1:1 in home support, meals, cleaning, transportation to medical appointments and more at zero cost to the mother.

Help Care For Women raise critical funds to support mothers across the Fraser Valley during their postpartum journey with dedicated in-home support, meals, cleaning, transportation and community resources.

Last year, they raised over $47,000 – This year, they’re aiming even higher with a goal of $60,000.

$25 per person

(Kids 12 and under can be FREE, if registered without a t-shirt)



Check in: Begins at 8:30 AM

Kids Area/Food Trucks: Open at 9:00 AM

Run: Begins at 10:00 AM

Walk: Begins at 10:30 AM

Mill Lake, Abbotsford, 4.4 km (2 loops around – Bevan Entrance, 33015 Bevan Ave)

They will have dedicated kids area with face painting, crafts, games, Food trucks and Tons of prizes up for grabs.