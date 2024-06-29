Skip to content

Canada West UFV Soccer Season 2024 – 2025 Schedule

Home
Sports
Canada West UFV Soccer Season 2024 – 2025 Schedule

Fraser Valley (Canada West) – The 2024 Canada West soccer schedules have been released. The UFV Cascades’ men’s squad opens up the campaign at home against UNBC on August 23, while WSOC heads to Kelowna for their season opener against UBCO on September 6.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts