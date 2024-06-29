Canada West UFV Soccer Season 2024 – 2025 Schedule

Fraser Valley (Canada West) – The 2024 Canada West soccer schedules have been released. The UFV Cascades’ men’s squad opens up the campaign at home against UNBC on August 23, while WSOC heads to Kelowna for their season opener against UBCO on September 6.

