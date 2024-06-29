BC Rugby and the ALS Society of BC Unite for Crazy Socks for ALS Day – UBC – July 6

Vancouver – Dig out your craziest socks and help us in making a difference on Saturday, July 6 at the 2024 BC Rugby Provincial Championships for the Crazy Socks for ALS Day. The ALS Society of BC and BC Rugby are thrilled to announce the exciting and fun-filled charity fundraising event called “Crazy Socks for ALS Day” on Saturday, July 6, as part of the 2024 BC Rugby Provincial Regional Championships. Prepare for a day brimming with joy, togetherness, and, of course, crazy socks!Dive into the spirited Crazy Socks for ALS Day and be part of an impactful journey toward ALS awareness and fundraising while combining the excitement of regional junior Rugby. Let’s make a difference together: join us for a memorable “Crazy Socks for ALS Day” to show our support for the ALS community. Together, our goal is to raise $3,999 to purchase a Travel Buggy Power Chair for ALS BC’s Equipment Loan Program. This advanced equipment is not just a luxury but a necessity for newly diagnosed ALS patients, helping them maintain independence and social connections.

All participants, Coaches, Officials, staff members and fans attending the popular BC Rugby event are encouraged to wear the wildest, craziest socks on Saturday, July 6 and donate via this secure online page. Two people wearing the ‘Craziest’ pair of socks at the event on Saturday, July 6, will WIN prizes, all thanks to the generosity of BC Rugby supporters! O’Neills offers one lucky attendee a fantastic prize pack full of amazing merchandise. And the Vancouver Highlanders are giving away a one-of-a-kind signed rugby jersey to another lucky person. The prize winners will be chosen that day – don’t miss out on these fantastic chances to make your day even more memorable at the event!If you can, share photos of your Crazy Socks for ALS Day on social media with the hashtag #CrazySocksforALS. It will help amplify our message and inspire others to join the cause.

See you there for an exciting rugby weekend!