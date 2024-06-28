June 28 UPDATE on WestJet – Binding Arbitration with Mechanics Union Failed – STRIKE!

Calgary/Ottawa (with files from CityNews) – JUNE 28 UPDATE – What a difference a day makes. Just when one thought there was labour peace between WestJet and their mechanics union, something went sideways.

Late Friday, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association announced that : At 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time, WestJet AME’s commenced their strike action against the company. The union remains engaged in dialogue with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) and the airline to resolve this impasse. The AME’s were hopeful this action would be unnecessary but the airline’s unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable. While the AME’s and their union are eager to get back to work, the timeline for that is very much in the hands of WestJet Management.

JUNE 27 UPDATE – On Thursday WestJet received confirmation that the Minister of Labour has directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to assist WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) in reaching a first collective agreement. The CIRB confirmed receipt and has taken actions to start the process.

WestJet and AMFA will enter final binding arbitration to resolve the outstanding terms of the collective agreement. The airline acknowledges the Minister’s direction to secure industrial peace, and AMFA has confirmed they will abide by the direction. Given this, a strike or lockout will not occur, and the airline will no longer proceed in cancelling flights.

“With the government’s actions, the summer travel plans of Canadians have been protected and we have a path to resolution,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “We recognize the significant impact the initial cancellations continue to have on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we resume operations.”

WestJet is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring the highest degree of safety. Guests are encouraged to continue checking the status of their flights before departing for the airport.

JUNE 26 UPDATE – On June 26, WestJet has started cancelling flights, as the airline reacts to its Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees plan to go on strike as of Friday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

WestJet serves YVR Vancouver and YXX Abbotsford.

Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association replied in part : The only action that would imperil the traveling public would be a decision, by WestJet, to allow unairworthy aircraft to carry our passengers. WestJet has conceded that its maintenance operation is understaffed and that it cannot hire AMEs at the wage rates it currently offers. Seeking appropriate compensation for AMEs does not present a safety risk. To the contrary, such compensation is required to restore a gold standard to a WestJet maintenance operation in decline.

June 27 UPDATE: Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr posted to social media that he is directing the Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration in the WestJet dispute with mechanics.