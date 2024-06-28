Skip to content

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse – Summer Lacrosse Camp for Indigenous Youth – July 11 to August 1

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse – Summer Lacrosse Camp for Indigenous Youth – July 11 to August 1

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association “Vision and Voices” summer lacrosse camp program is open to any indigenous youth ages 6-16.

This is July 11 to August 1 at Tzeachten Field.

Contact Registration@xyolhemeylh.bc.ca

2024 Lacrosse Summer Camp for Indigenous Youth

