Chilliwack Fire – Vacant Building Fire – McNaught Road

Chilliwack – Early Friday morning (June 28) Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 9500 block of McNaught Rd.

Approximately 24 firefighters from Halls 1, 4, and 6 arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the front windows of a boarded-up residential structure.

Firefighters established a water supply and quickly took action to contain the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the single structure. After a thorough search, crews confirmed that the building was unoccupied.

In addition to the fire department, Hydro and RCMP were also present at the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP with support from the Chilliwack Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2024 CHWK Fire McNaught Road – Vacant Building – Courtesy Julie Hiscock