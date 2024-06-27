The Ranters at Bozzini’s – Saturday August 10 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Saturday August 10 at Bozzini’s is the return of the Ranters. Early show Doors 4:00 Show 5:30

Tickets $ 25 Available at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve

At the beginning of 2020, Gillian and Rockland were preparing for their annual trip south, with our band “The Ranters” through the states of Washington, Oregon, California, and this year Louisiana.

Then fell the ides of March, and with it the global pandemic. All bets were off! Being locked down, like the rest of the world and music industry, they took advantage of the downtime to write and record nine songs of a ten song album.

Taking inventory of the world around them, they wanted to bring the current events to attention in our music, as did the songwriters during the 1960’s.

Rant on, Children.

In these recordings, The Ranters review subject matter of localized racism, destruction of environment, and increasing homelessness. Throughout these songs, there lies a thread of healthy contempt for religious authority, as well as a touch of humor and optimism.

“The Ranters” hope that you enjoy this musical offering of contemporary roots/blues titled “Rant on, Children