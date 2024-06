Chilliwack – Mur-Man Productions are very excited and honoured to be working with Tom Lavin & The Legendary Powder Blues for an upcoming theatre performance this September.



Topm Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues Band returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Saturday, Sept 28

(Early Bird tickets go on sale – July 6th to July 15th)

Ticket Link – www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/