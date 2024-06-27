June 27 UPDATE on WestJet- Federal Labour Minister Wants Binding Arbitration To End Dispute

Calgary/Ottawa (with files from CityNews) On June 26, WestJet has started cancelling flights, as the airline reacts to its Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees plan to go on strike as of Friday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT.

WestJet serves YVR Vancouver and YXX Abbotsford.

Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association replied in part : The only action that would imperil the traveling public would be a decision, by WestJet, to allow unairworthy aircraft to carry our passengers. WestJet has conceded that its maintenance operation is understaffed and that it cannot hire AMEs at the wage rates it currently offers. Seeking appropriate compensation for AMEs does not present a safety risk. To the contrary, such compensation is required to restore a gold standard to a WestJet maintenance operation in decline.

June 27 UPDATE: Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr posted to social media that he is directing the Industrial Relations Board to impose binding arbitration in the WestJet dispute with mechanics.