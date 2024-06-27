Bard in the Valley – Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale – July 4 to 14

Langley – Bard in the Valley – Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale – at Township 7 Vineyards and Winery. South Langley. Tickets are $35

Show dates: July 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14

All performances at 7pm, Doors at 6pm

Ticket info is here.

A tragic but redemptive story that takes place across two time periods, The Winter’s Tale chronicles the devastating effects of suspicion and jealousy upon a King and his kingdom, and 16 years later, his improbable vindication. When the good King Leontes suddenly suspects his best friend and his wife of infidelity, it throws his whole kingdom into chaos. After Leontes loses everything that he loves, he realizes that his choice to trust his own suspicion has destroyed his world. Across the sea in a world of wine, comedy, and love, Leontes’ lost daughter is trying to find her place in the world, and events are set in motion that will lead her home, and lead Leontes to an unexpected redemption.