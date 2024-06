Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair will be “Barn To Be Wild” for this year’s Fair, from August 9 to 11.

The Home & Garden Prize Book is ready online so check out what you can create to enter the Fair this summer .

The Fair will have entertainment starting from a rodeo to live music and so much more. There will be new events such as pig racing and a laughing logger show, that will have the audience and laughing and smiling all day.

