Sex Offender Inmate Dies in Mission Institution – Name Not To Be Released

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) -On June 24, 2024, an inmate from Mission Institution died while in custody. The individual’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victims.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 11 years and 6 months for sexually-related offences and assault with a weapon since May 10, 2022.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.