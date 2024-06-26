Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – June 26

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PROCURE, Kevin

Age: 38

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 192lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation x2

Warrant in effect: June 26, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

KIRBY, Soibhan

Age: 34

Height: 5’3” ft

Weight: 181lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Driving while Prohibited x2

Warrant in effect: June 26, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack