AbbyPD Traffic Sweep – Impounding 42 Vehicles in 48 Hours

Abbotsford – Last week, the AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement Unit, over a 48-hour window, focused on identifying and taking enforcement action on excessive speeding within Abbotsford. During this time, commuter and high-traffic corridors were the focus of this enforcement, using a covert and overt approach.

Throughout the 48 hours of enforcement, 42 drivers were stopped for excessive speeding. Each driver was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and had their vehicles impounded for seven days. During the enforcement window, $15,686 in fines were handed out, with the highest speed being stopped noted to be 147km in a posted 60km zone.

Speeding is the top contributing factor to car crash fatalities in BC each year. On average, 84 people die, and 2,168 are injured every year in speed-related crashes.

“Road Safety continues to be a priority for us at AbbyPD. The AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to deploy various enforcement strategies to enhance the safety of our roads for all road users. Road Safety needs to be a community-led approach, and we are asking everyone to take some extra time while on the roads”, says Sergeant Paul Walker.

For more information on tips to stay safe, please visit https://www.icbc.com/road-safety/crashes-happen/speed