Abbotsford’s Symphony in the Park Returns Friday August 16

Abbotsford – Symphony in the Park is back! This 2-hour LIVE symphony orchestra concert is produced and conducted by Calvin Dyck.

You’ll enjoy favourite classical and movie tunes including Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, Blue Danube Waltz and Pirates of the Caribbean.

And it’s FREE!

Also featured are dancers from Fraser Valley Academy of Dance and the Skipping Sensations.

Friday, August 16th at 630pm (rain or shine) at Mill Lake Park (near the lawn bowling).

Yummy food truck options will be available.

Bring a lawn chair. Plan to car pool and come early.

Parking options include: Seven Oaks Mall (Lot G), Abby Middle, Godson Elementary & MSA Arena. Or…take the City bus! (Routes 2, 5 & 24 stop close to the concert site (Ware & Bevan).

For more info: sssevents123@gmail.com.