Sardis – According to a media release on June 24, GW Graham Football program has a new head coach. Mike Hayes takes over the program.

GW Graham athletic director Jake Mouritzen noted that Hayes is entering his fourth season as a member of the Grizzlies coaching staff. Hayes played for the University of British Columbia from 2006-2010, earning a starting role on defence in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, while studying behavioural psychology.

2024 GWG JV Football Schedule