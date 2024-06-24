East Coast Blues Legend Morgan Davis Debuts at Bozzini’s – October 4 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – An East Coast Blues legend finally makes his Chilliwack debut at Bozzini’s.

Morgan Davis

Friday Oct 4

Doors 4:00 Show 5:45

Tickets $ 27.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve

For nearly 60 years Morgan Davis has been playing the blues, travelling across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. His performances draw from a lifelong study of the rich tradition of country blues, re-interpreting songs of the 1920s and 30s on electric instruments. His original compositions are infused with wit and a good dose of humour.

Originally from Detroit MI, Morgan Davis grew up listening to a rich variety of rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and the emergence of the Motown sound. The music of Jimmy Reed, Ike and Tina Turner, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino was in the air, emanating from car radios and jukeboxes. In 1962 his family relocated to southern California, where Davis found the preponderance of surf music unappealing. He discovered Bob Dylan, whose music introduced him to Woody Guthrie, Leadbelly, Pete Seeger and Blind Lemon Jefferson. The psychedelic era ushered in bands like Jimi Hendrix and Cream, he attended concerts by the Doors, Grateful Dead, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Buffalo Springfield, Mothers of Invention and the Electric Flag. Davis began to play guitar at 16 years of age.

For the past 20 years he has made his home in Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia. Davis performs solo, playing traditional and original blues on electric guitars and his three string cigar-box guitar. Still a road-addicted touring musicianer, Davis averaged 200 days a year on the road…..until the sudden intrusion of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.