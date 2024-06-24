Skip to content

Chiefs Looking For Billet Families for 2024/25 Season

Chilliwack – Join the Chiefs family for the 2024/25 season!

Chilliwack Chiefs are looking for billet families for the 2024/25 season.
These boys are fun, energetic and motivated athletes with goals for the next level. Welcome one of them into your home and create relationships that will last a life time while watching them chase their dreams.

Contact Caitlin Lidster for more information or to submit an application: caitlinlidster83@gmail.com

