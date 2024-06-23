Pam Alexis Now Officially NDP Candidate for Abbotsford-Mission in October 19 Provincial Election

Mission – Pam Alexis, is now officially the BC NDP candidate for Abbotsford-Mission for the October 19 Provincial Election.

From the BC NDP media release on Saturday June 22:

The former Mayor of Mission, Pam Alexis, was elected as MLA in 2020 and presently serves as the Minister of Agriculture and Food. While she was born in Victoria and has lived all over the world, she knew she was finally home when she and her family moved to the Fraser Valley. Pam has served her community on the boards of the Mission Chamber of Commerce and the Mission Rotary Club, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of those around her.

“The Valley is growing quickly, and we know that people need action on housing, healthcare and affordability. That’s why they need a government that’s on their side, taking action to make things better,” said Pam Alexis. “Kevin Falcon’s and John Rustad’s government closed schools, almost closed the Mission hospital and made deep cuts to the services families need. We can’t let them do it. BC needs a BC NDP majority government.”

Since forming government in July 2017, the BC NDP has taken action on crucial issues that matter to the people of Abbotsford-Mission, including:

Putting people ahead of speculators and investors by bringing in tough new restrictions on short-term rentals and a speculation tax, plus simplified approvals that make it easier and faster to get 300,000 new homes built;

Helping you and your family get the care you need by hiring 700 new family doctors;

Put money back in your pocket by eliminating MSP premiums, lowering ICBC rates by $500 a year and boosting the BC Family Benefit by $445; and

Keeping communities safe by hiring 250 more police officers, giving police more power to address public drug use, cracking down on repeat violent offenders, and taking on organized crime, including seizing Hells Angels clubhouses and many other proceeds of crime.

“Pam’s reputation for fairness, openness and teamwork led the people of Mission to give her a mandate as their Mayor. Those same values have driven her to be an excellent member of our caucus and the Cabinet,” said Premier David Eby. “People in Abbotsford-Mission can count on her to continue taking action to make life better for them and their families.”