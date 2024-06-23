OPINION – Alzheimer Society of BC Concerns About Recent Leger Poll on Dementia

Fraser Valley – A recent Leger poll showed dementia is a wide-spread personal concern in B.C., ranking among the top four perceived health problems – behind cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Sixty per cent of British Columbians asked expressing worry about personally developing it.



On May 26, communities across the province gathered to break down the fear and stigma associated with dementia at the 2024 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, while helping make the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s essential supports for people facing the disease possible.



The Fraser Valley community suppirted us on our mission to show people affected by dementia they’re not alone. Walk participants rallied their family and friends to raise more than $5,800 in Abbotsford and $21,000 in Chilliwack. With online donations being accepted until June 30, 2024, we expect this amount to increase.



Funds raised are instrumental in supporting the Society’s programs and services, including the First Link® Dementia Helpline, online and in-person education, social and fitness programming, as well as supports for equity-deserving communities. Funds also enable research to change the future of dementia for the more than 85,000 people living with the disease in the province — more than 4,500 of them in the East Fraser region.



Our incredible honourees, Sherrie Litster (Abbotsford) and David Nickel (Chilliwack), graciously shared their stories to help reduce stigma and let others on the dementia journey know they are not alone. We are inspired by their courage.



Behind the scenes, this event was planned, organized and executed by a dedicated volunteer committee made up of local residents. The hard-working committee was led by Kameron Sandhu (Abbotsford) and Ron Angell and Virginia Reemeyer (Chilliwack).

Our sponsors and donors again lent their support, including the local offices and staff of our national title sponsor, IG Wealth Management. As well, provincial Walk patrons Aune Foundation, Cowell Foundation and Lecky Foundation matched donations and inspired us all to give.



The generosity of our participants, donors, volunteers, honouree families, sponsors and patrons allows us to continue replacing fear with education and ensuring people affected by dementia are not alone on the journey.



If you would like to contribute to the Walk, please visit alzbc.org/walk or contact 1-604-681-6530 before the end of June.



If you are interested in helping us build on the success of this year’s event, we are recruiting volunteers to organize and implement the 2025 Walk. To learn more or apply for a volunteer role, contact Nick Dunn at ndunn@alzheimerbc.org or 1-604-681-6530. For questions about memory loss or dementia, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.).



Cathryn France

Chief Development Officer

Alzheimer Society of B.C.