MFRS Douse Fire at Mission Landfill

Mission – Saturday night, Mission Fire Rescue Service were called to a fire at the Mission landfill (on Dewdney Trunk Road).

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

2024 Mission Fire at Mission Landfill June 22

