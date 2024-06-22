Chilliwack Fire Knocks Down Blaze at Williams Street Vacant Home

Chilliwack – Late Friday evening (11:30 PM, June 21) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a structure fire in the 9500 block of Williams Street.

Approximately 30 firefighters from Halls 1, 4, 5, and 6 arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the front windows of a boarded-up residential structure.

Firefighters quickly established a water supply and took action to contain the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading beyond the single structure. After a thorough search, crews confirmed that the building was unoccupied.

In addition to the fire department, Hydro, Fortis, and RCMP were also present at the scene.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP with support from the Chilliwack Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2024 Williams Street Abandoned Home – Shyla Stevens – CHWK Beware Crime and Safety – Facebook – June 21