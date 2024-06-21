TWU Spartans Volleyball Player Henry Rempel – Turns Pro in Europe

Langley – TWU Spartans MVB Henry Rempel is going pro, signing with Kladno volejbal cz in the Czech Extraliga.
In his final year as a Spartan, Henry was a 1st Team All-Canadian after finishing 1st in Canada West in kills per set (4.23), 4th in efficiency (.309) and 5th in aces per set (0.41).
Chilliwack Fire’s Trevor Kirkpatrick Named New Training Captain
Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire Department have announced the appointment of Captain Trevor Kirkpatrick as the new Training Captain. Captain Kirkpatrick embarked on his journey with