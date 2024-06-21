Skip to content

TWU Spartans Volleyball Player Henry Rempel – Turns Pro in Europe

Langley – TWU Spartans MVB Henry Rempel is going pro, signing with Kladno volejbal cz in the Czech Extraliga.

In his final year as a Spartan, Henry was a 1st Team All-Canadian after finishing 1st in Canada West in kills per set (4.23), 4th in efficiency (.309) and 5th in aces per set (0.41).

