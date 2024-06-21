Chilliwack Fire’s Trevor Kirkpatrick Named New Training Captain

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire Department have announced the appointment of Captain Trevor Kirkpatrick as the new Training Captain. Captain Kirkpatrick embarked on his journey with the Chilliwack Fire Department as a paid-on-call firefighter at Hall 1 in 1997 and became a career member in 2003.

From the social media post: In 2009, Captain Kirkpatrick was promoted to Lieutenant, and in 2016, he took on the role of Suppression Captain. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated extensive knowledge and has become a well-respected leader within our department.

Captain Kirkpatrick’s eager to dig into teaching two of his favorites: pumps and pumping and auto-extrication, two courses that he has helped develop over the years with CFD. He is looking forward to “working with the team that we have and using my experience and skill level to help the next generation of firefighters. Focusing on being safe, efficient, and as effective as we can.”

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Captain Kirkpatrick’s wife, Wendy, and their children, Aiden, Trey, Talea, Kendall, Talon, and Gavin, for their unwavering support throughout his career. Behind every firefighter is a strong support system, and we’re thankful for their sacrifices and encouragement.

Captain Kirkpatrick, your enthusiasm, dedication, and passion for the fire service will undoubtedly inspire and empower our team. We’re excited to see the positive impact you’ll make in your new role. Congratulations, and here’s to the exciting journey ahead!