WestJet and their Mechanics Return to Bargaining Table – Strike Action Off For Now

Calgary – Omn Wednesday June 19, WestJet posted an update to their website:

WestJet (Wednesday), appeared before the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to discuss the airline’s request for arbitration, in the negotiations process between the airline and the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and Tech Ops employees, and to determine next steps.

WestJet serves YVR Vancouver and YXX Abbotsford.

With respect to WestJet’s request for arbitration, the CIRB has advised it will require additional time and submissions from both parties before making a decision on whether or not collective bargaining for our first agreement should be resolved by way of arbitration.

In the meantime, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has rescinded its strike notice, with both parties jointly agreeing to return to the bargaining table to continue work towards finding a resolution.

“We recognize the impact the initial cancellations had on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this time,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “In returning to the bargaining table, we are committed to finding a resolution to avoid further disruption to our operations.”

WestJet is working to resume normal operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring the highest degree of safety. Guests are encouraged to continue checking the status of their flights before departing for the airport.

Canadian Press reports:

The labour board also declined to bar job action for the time being, landing the airline back at square one — the bargaining table — after a gambit that included cutting off talks with the union temporarily.

In anticipation of a potential strike, WestJet called off 45 flights on Wednesday and Thursday as it began to concentrate and park its 180-plane fleet, affecting thousands of passengers.

In overnight statements, both sides said they will return to the table to try to sort out their differences around a contract for the 670-plus mechanics — their first with the Calgary-based airline.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal last week and voiced opposition to WestJet’s request for arbitration.