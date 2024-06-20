UPDATE – Fire at Visscher Lumber on Lickman Road (VIDEO) Under Investigation, One Driver Tried to Drive Over Fire Hose

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon, Chilliwack Fire responded to a blaze at Visscher Lumber on Lickman Road. Lickman and North of South Sumas Road now closed to traffic for the time being.

June 20 UPDATE from Chilliwack Fire :

Just before 4:30 PM on Wednesday June 19th, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to

reports of a possible mill fire in the 6500 block of Lickman Road.

Approximately 35 firefighters from Halls 1, 4, and 6 responded. Heavy smoke was visible en

route, and upon arrival, crews encountered a hopper on fire with multiple exposures on site.

Firefighters quickly established a water supply and worked aggressively to contain the fire,

effectively reducing exposure damage.

During the incident, one of the main hose supply lines was threatened by a driver. We would like

to remind everyone that hose lines across roadways are not designed to support the weight of a

vehicle and should never be crossed. Crossing hose lines endangers the firefighters relying on

them.

RCMP and BCEHS were on site to provide support. There were no reported injuries among site

staff or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.