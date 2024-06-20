Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Responding to Fire at Chillie’s Thai Cuisine

Home
Media
Chilliwack Fire Responding to Fire at Chillie’s Thai Cuisine

Chilliwack – Just after 6PM Thursday June 20, Chilliwack Fire responded to calls about smoke coming from Chilies Thai Cuisine on Yale off Nowell.

Multiple Units responded.

Tara Dyck provided FVN with pictures.

More to come.

2024 Fire Chillie’s Restaurant Tara Dyck June 20 A

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts