Burnaby/Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live.
The breakdown:
- 8 Fridays
- 15 Saturdays
- 1 Sunday
- 1 Monday (family day)
- 1 Wednesday
Puck drop times:
- Friday @ 7 p.m.
- Saturday @ 6 p.m.
- Sunday @ 5 p.m.
- Monday @ 2 p.m.
- Wednesday @ 7 p.m.
Exhibition Game Schedule: (All exhibition games @ the Chilliwack Coliseum
- Sunday, September 8th. VS. Langley – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, September 14th. VS. Coquitlam – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, September 15th. VS. Surrey- 5 p.m.
Home Opener:
Presented by: Cottonwood Centre
- Saturday, September 21st. VS. Prince George – 6 p.m.
Full Regular Season Schedule: Chilliwack Chiefs 2024-25 Regular Season