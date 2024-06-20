Skip to content

Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live

Home
Sports
Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live.

The breakdown:

  • 8 Fridays
  • 15 Saturdays
  • 1 Sunday
  • 1 Monday (family day)
  • 1 Wednesday

Puck drop times:

  • Friday @ 7 p.m.
  • Saturday @ 6 p.m.
  • Sunday @ 5 p.m.
  • Monday @ 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday @ 7 p.m.

Exhibition Game Schedule: (All exhibition games @ the Chilliwack Coliseum

  • Sunday, September 8th. VS. Langley – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 14th. VS. Coquitlam – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 15th. VS. Surrey- 5 p.m.

Home Opener:

Presented by: Cottonwood Centre

  • Saturday, September 21st. VS. Prince George – 6 p.m.

Full Regular Season Schedule: Chilliwack Chiefs 2024-25 Regular Season

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule is Live. The breakdown: Puck drop times: Exhibition Game Schedule: (All exhibition games @ the Chilliwack Coliseum Home