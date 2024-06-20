Abby Canucks Sign Goalie Jonathan Lemieux To One Year Contract Extension

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced Thursday that the club has signed goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2024-25 AHL season.

“Jonathan had a very productive rookie season with Kalamazoo, and we are happy with the progression we have seen him achieve over the past year,” said Johnson. “We are looking forward to having him continue to provide value and depth for us at the goaltending position.”

Lemieux, 23, spent the entirety of the 2023-24 under contract to Abbotsford while on loan to the club’s ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings. As a rookie, he led Kalamazoo’s netminders in games played (39) and saves (1,036) while ranking third among ECHL rookies in save percentage (.911). He commanded a 17-16-3 record during the regular season along with a 2.84 goals-against average and two shutouts. He played one Kelly Cup Playoff game for Kalamazoo, before being recalled by Abbotsford after the Wings were eliminated in the first round of the postseason.

Originally acquired as an undrafted free agent, the Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec native played one season at Concordia University (U Sports) where he earned OUA East division honours as Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2022-23. He also spent five major junior seasons in the QMJHL with Val-d’Or, Saint John and Moncton, earning QMJHL Second Team All-Star honours in 2020-21.

Lemieux is expected to join other organizational prospects at the Vancouver Canucks Development Camp being held at UBC from July 1-4.