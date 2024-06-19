Forest Echoes Music Festival – South of Cultus Lake – June 28 to 30

Cultus Lake – The Forest Echoes Music Festival returns in 2024 with a spectacular array of 19 incendiary musical acts and all the dazzling natural splendour that has become synonymous with Forest Echoes.

Grab your tickets and get in on the Fraser Valleys best kept musical secret. Ticket information for the event – June 20 to 30 is here.

Forest Echoes was created as a space for diversity

It is a place where people from all walks of life can come together as one in the celebration of music and nature, and we pride ourselves in maintaining an atmosphere of acceptance, love, and positivity.

If this sounds like your jam, then you’re encouraged to grab a ticket and get ready for the ultimate old-school festival experience.

45825 Edmeston Road off Columbia Valley Highway, South of Cultus Lake.

The genesis of this was the 2017 Kaslo Jazz Etc. Summer Music Festival and has grown from there.

OFFICIAL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY

5:00pm – OLD GROWTH

6:00pm – WOMAN

7:00pm – TAYOS

8:00pm – NAXX

9:00pm – HOT SPELL

10:00pm – WHITEY

11:00pm – RANDOM DANDER

12:00pm – LA CHINGA

SATURDAY

1:00pm – TAYOS

2:00pm – BOYDAD

3:00pm – ALISON MAY

4:00pm – THE DUANE WATSON BAND

5:00pm – ROCKET FUEL

6:00pm – ROCKY & THE GEMS

7:00pm – LIKE BEARS

8:00pm – THE MOLTEN BLUES BAND

9:00pm – SWEET FANNY ADAMS

10:00pm – BA JOHNSTON

11:00pm – BRASS CAMEL