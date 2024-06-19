Enbridge Natural Gas Pipeline Proposal for FVRD (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Westcoast Energy Inc, an Enbridge company, operates the major natural gas transmission system in British Columbia (B.C.). This system transports natural gas that’s ultimately used to heat homes, hospitals, businesses and schools. This natural gas is also used in electrical power generation and in manufacturing thousands of products that improve our daily lives.

To meet the demand for natural gas, we’re proposing to expand sections of the southern part of this pipeline. This proposed work is called the Sunrise Expansion Program (project).

In the Fraser Valley Regional District, this work will involve adding pipeline loops, which are sections of the pipe added to the existing pipeline system to increase capacity. An additional compressor unit and upgrades to existing compressor stations are also proposed, to help push the additional natural gas through the pipeline system.

A total of 16.7 kilometres (km) of 42-inch diameter pipeline loops are proposed for two different locations in the Fraser Valley Regional District:

• About 12.9 km from northeast of Seabird Island to south of Agassiz

• About 3.8 km from southeast of Abbotsford to Huntingdon meter station, located at the Huntingdon-Sumas border

An additional electric-powered compressor unit is proposed to be installed in the existing compressor station 8B (CS-8B), located east of Hope. To power this unit, about 6 km overhead powerline will be installed from south of Hope to CS-8B. By using electricity to power this compressor unit, we will be able to prevent greenhouse gas emissions of about 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year. That’s equivalent to removing over 20,000 cars off the road each year.

To advance this work, Enbridge filed an application for the project to the Canada Energy Regulator on May 30. This project will now undergo a regulatory review process, which includes a public hearing. If approved, construction is expected to start as early as Q2 2026, with the project being fully operating by the end of 2028.

Video is at this link https://www.enbridge.com/viewer?item=bd24a4a794c64742b7eecd13034baf1e