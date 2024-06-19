Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” June 19

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

VAN ROOYEN, Kevin

Age: 40

Height: 6’2” ft

Weight: 238lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession/ Use / Trafficking Credit Card

Warrant in effect: December 19, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

CZERWINSKI, Tomasz

Age: 47

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 166lbs

Hair: White

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation x3, Assault with a Weapon, Mischief $5000 or Under, and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Warrant in effect: June 11, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

DOBSON, Codie

Age: 39

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 146lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under

Warrant in effect: June 18, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack