Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” June 19

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
VAN ROOYEN, Kevin
Age: 40
Height: 6’2” ft
Weight: 238lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possession/ Use / Trafficking Credit Card
Warrant in effect: December 19, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CZERWINSKI, Tomasz
Age: 47
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 166lbs
Hair: White
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation x3, Assault with a Weapon, Mischief $5000 or Under, and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
Warrant in effect: June 11, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
DOBSON, Codie
Age: 39
Height: 5’8” ft
Weight: 146lbs
Hair: Blonde/Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under
Warrant in effect: June 18, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack