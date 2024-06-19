Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Working Blaze at Visscher Lumber on Lickman Road (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – On Wednesday afternoon, Chilliwack Fire responded to a blaze at Visscher Lumber on Lickman Road. Lickman and North of South Sumas Road now closed to traffic for the time being.

More to come.

2024 Chilliwack Fire Visscher Lumber – Courtesy Laura-Lee Fried – June 19

