Chilliwack Fire – Garage Fire on Ledgestone Place

Chilliwack – On June 19, Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire originating from the garage in the 50000 block of Ledgestone Place.



Approximately 24 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded. Upon arrival, they encountered light smoke coming from the garage and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the building. Crews quickly knocked down the remaining fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the home and reducing overall damage.



Fortunately, an off-duty Chilliwack Fire Department Firefighter was nearby and significantly mitigated the damage using a garden hose. His quick actions unquestionably altered the course of the fire, preventing a much greater loss before the first crews arrived.

The family credited their smoke alarm for alerting them to the fire, allowing for their quick and safe escape, as the garage was unoccupied at the time. The home sustained fire and smoke damage, primarily confined to the garage.



One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.