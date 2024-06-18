Construction Starts on Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Agassiz – Monday was the official commencement of the construction of the Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre (LRRAC) was ceremoniously marked by Mayor Sylvia Pranger, members of Council, MLA Kelli Paddon, Tribal Chief Tyrone McNeil, and invested community members consisting of the Lets’emot Fundraising Committee and the Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts Swim Club.

The 2008 Leisure Needs Assessment study determined that the Ferny Coombe Pool was nearing its projected life expectancy and recommended the facility be replaced by 2015. Through proactive maintenance and the ability to find non-conventional solutions, staff have extended the life of this beloved community asset. Since being made aware of the need to replace the Ferny Coombe Pool in the future, Councils have been making concerted efforts to identify opportunities to secure funding and partnerships.

In April 2022, it was announced that the District of Kent secured funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation Stream. The Regional Aquatic Centre received over $450,000 in federal funding, and over $9.5 million in provincial funding. Building on existing relationships, the District worked closely with surrounding First Nation communities including Cheam First Nation, Peters First Nation, Popkum First Nation, Seabird Island Band, Sq’ewá:lxw First Nation, Sts’ailes First Nation, and Stó:lō Tribal Council to demonstrate regional support for this facility. The Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre is a true testament of the communities’ commitment to move forward together.

The LRRAC projected construction contract price of $23,476,013 will be funded via the capital allocation in the District’s 2024-2028 Financial Plan. To find out more about the funding sources and to learn about the future LRRAC visit our website at www.kentbc.ca/lrrac. With the approval of the Letter of Intent, Council is now looking forward to bringing to fruition the LRRAC.

Keep an eye out for future fundraising events and please consider donating to help us fill the pool, every little bit helps. You can donate in person, on the phone, or online at www.kentbc.ca/Fill_the_Pool. All contributors exceeding $25.00 will receive a tax receipt, and donations of $250 or more will also receive commemorative apparel.

“This project has been many years in the making, driven by the vision and dedication of our previous Mayors and Councils, such as Lorne Fisher and John Van Laerhoven. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Province and the Government of Canada for recognizing the value this facility will bring to the physical and mental health of residents in the region. There are many residents who grew up using the seasonal Ferny Coombe pool and I look forward to the day they will be able to enjoy all the upgrades and amenities that this new facility will bring them and their families all year long.” – Sylvia Pranger, Mayor