Chilliwack RCMP is currently looking for Jordan Taylor Webber who is wanted on an arrest warrant for Driving offences. Taylor is described as:

Caucasian Male

22 years

102 lbs

6’2

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police believe that Taylor has fled to Alberta but still has connections in the Lower Mainland.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Taylor Webber, contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

File # 2023-30567