UPDATE with ROSTERS – Chilliwack Mustangs 30th Anniversary Alumni Game – Sardis Sports Complex – Saturday June 22

Sardis – The Chilliwack Mustangs 30th Anniversary Alumni Game will be at the Sardis Sports Complex on Saturday June 22.

Calling all former Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse Players. It’s time to dust off that gear and relive the glory days on the floor.
This 30th Anniversary Alumni Game will be where all the good memories come flooding back. Whether you rocked the OG Stick and Horse, The Hungry Horse, The Muscle Mustangs or the current classic logo, this is your chance to get back out there with your fellow Mustangs.

If you are interested in participating in the Alumni game as a player, email info@chilliwacklacrosse.com.

At this 30th Anniversary Alumni Game, all Mustangs past and present, family and fans can join for an amazing night as Team Green takes on Mustangs White. Beer gardens open at 5:30pm followed by opening ceremonies beginning at 6:30pm

Spot the 1996 Alumni

