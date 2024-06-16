CMHA Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association AGM – Thursday June 27

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association):

The 2023/2024 season has come to an end and CMHA would like to thank all our coaches, managers, volunteers, parents and players for an amazing season.

If you would like to volunteer and hold a board position, the nominations committee is accepting nominations for the following Board of Directors positions;

2nd VP – 2 year term

Secretary – 2 year term

3 Divisional Directors – 2 year terms

Player and Coach Development Director -2 year term

Director at Large – 2 year term

Public Relations Director- 2 year term

*Other appointed open positions (non-voting)

– Player and Coach coordinator

– Tournament Coordinator

*These positions do not need to be nominated, if interested please reach out to CMHA @ info@chilliwackminorhockey.com

Nomination Process:

Nominations are made using the Nomination Form found here:

Nomination Form – https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx…

Members may self-nominate.

Nominations require two supporting nominators.

Nominees and nominators must be members in good standing 30 days prior to the AGM.

The identity of nominators is confidential and identity will only be known by the nomination committee.

Nominations must be received no later than June 19th @ 11:59pm.

Nomination Form:

The nomination form must be completed properly:

The name of the nominee.

Proper email.

Position nominated for.

A short bio of 500 words or less is allowed, but not required.

2 nominators are required as well as their email addresses.

Important Dates:

Nominations open at 12:01am May 29th 2024

Nominations close at 11:59pm June 19th 2024

CMHA AGM will be on held on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 @ 6:00pm in the Fraser Room @ Sardis Sports Complex Rink 1

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email your questions to Nominations@chilliwackminorhockey.com