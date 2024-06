Abbotsford – Abbotsford Rugby Football Club invites you to the ARFC Clubhouse on June 21st for Burger and Beverage Night.

Every dollar raised will go towards Lana Dueck’s Canada U20 Tour to Cardiff Wales this July.

Lana has played all of her youth rugby in Abbotsford and just wrapped up a successful first year with @ubcwrugby . She is a grad of Yale Secondary.

If you are looking to donate, you can send money to abbotsfordrugbyclub@gmail.com and put Lana’s name as the memo for the etransfer.

2024 Lana Dueck – UBC Rugby – Grad from Abbostford Rugby