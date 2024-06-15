Skip to content

Summer Concern for Chilliwack Salvation Army Food Bank – Only Two Week Supply Left On The Shelves

Chilliwack – Before you head out for your summer plans, a reminder from the Salvation Army Chilliwack Food Bank.

Food Bank and EDS Coordinator for the Chilliwack Salvation Army Food Bank sent out a social media plea for support:

2 weeks of food. That is how much we have left in the Food Bank right now. We have 2 skids or less of every item, with our most glaring shortage being canned veggies (0.25 skids remaining). Over 6000 families are accessing the Food Bank each month, more than ever before.
Chilliwack, you have had our back for the last 100 years, are you able to help us now? Donate now at www.chilliwacksa.ca or by coming to our Care & Share Centre at 45746 Yale Rd.

The Salvation Army Care and Share Centre
45746 Yale Road,
Chilliwack, B.C. V2P 2N4
(604) 792 0001
chilliwackcc.familyservices@salvationarmy.ca

Food Bank
don.armstrong@salvationarmy.ca

