Chilliwack – Ni!

Chilliwack’s Secondary Characters present Monty Python’s Spamalot – July 19 to 28 at the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Ticket info is here. … now go and change your armor.