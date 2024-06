Chilliwack – There was a time when you got into your car after a week of high school and cruised the streets of Chilliwack, down to Cultus Lake and back again.

Let’s do it again ! Saturday June 22 meet at Kal Tire on Progress Way and at 5:30PM start the drive through downtown Chilliwack and make your way to Cultus Lake.

Why?

Just cuz …………..

Contact Kal Tire for more info (Every Thursday at the Kal Tire on Progress Way, there is a gathering of classic cars and their owners)