2024 BCHL Annual General Meeting Recap Including Realignment

Richmond/Fraser Valley – Recently, the BCHL held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) May 29 and 30 in Richmond, B.C. with several noteworthy items coming out of it.

Full report is here.

2024-25 Alignment and Playoff Format

With the five Alberta teams being fully integrated into the BCHL next season, the conference and divisional alignment will be as follows.

COASTAL CONFERENCE INTERIOR CONFERENCE

Coastal West Interior West

Alberni Valley Bulldogs Penticton Vees

Cowichan Valley Capitals Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Nanaimo Clippers Trail Smoke Eaters

Powell River Kings Vernon Vipers

Victoria Grizzlies West Kelowna Warriors

Coastal East Interior East

Chilliwack Chiefs Blackfalds Bulldogs

Coquitlam Express Brooks Bandits

Langley Rivermen Cranbrook Bucks

Prince George Spruce Kings Okotoks Oilers

Surrey Eagles Sherwood Park Crusaders

N/A Spruce Grove Saints

The league will continue with its existing playoff structure with the first seed in each conference playing the eighth seed in the first round, the second playing the seventh, and so on. Five teams will not make the playoffs – two from the Coastal and three from the Interior.

The regular season will continue to consist of 54 games.

Also:

After six years as the Chair for the BCHL Board of Governors, Penticton Vees owner Graham Fraser has stepped down from his position and will be replaced by Trail Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy, effective immediately, after he was elected by his peers on the Board.

“I am honoured that the Board of Governors has elected me as the new Chair of the BCHL,” said Murphy, who purchased the Smoke Eaters along with his wife Annie in 2016. “This is an incredible honour, not only for me, but for Trail – the smallest market in the league, but one that has had a profound and historical impact on Canadian hockey. I share the honour and joy of holding this important position with my team and with our community.”

“Graham Fraser has done an excellent job and laid an incredible foundation for me and for our league. I look forward to doing my part in modernizing hockey within the BCHL and witnessing the positive changes happening in the ever-evolving world of junior hockey.”

Fraser will remain on the league’s Executive Committee going forward.

“The BCHL would like to thank Graham Fraser for his tireless work over the past six years as Chair,” said Commissioner Steven Cocker. “He helped guide this league through some of its most formative years and his contribution was invaluable.”

“We are excited about the election of Rich Murphy as the new Chair. We are looking forward to picking up where we left off and continuing the growth of the BCHL for years to come.”