Chilliwack – A huge social media shout out from BC SPCA Chilliwack.

Who doesn’t love big cheques! A HUGE thank you, from all of us at the Chilliwack SPCA, goes out to the amazing Students from Division 73 & 74, Mr Friedenstab and Ms Lincoln, of Stitos Elementary/Middle School for their incredible donation of monies raised from their entrepreneur fair! And a BIG thank you for taking the time to host the cheque presentation! And the final number was actually $144.45.