Columbia Valley Fire Dept Push-In Ceremony to Welcome New Fire Engine – Monday June 24

Lindell Beach/Columbia Valley – The Fire Chief, Deputy Chief, Officers and members of Columbia Valley Fire Dept, invite you to attend the Push-In Ceremony to welcome their new Fire Engine to the Community.

The fire truck push-in ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. Celebrating the arrival of a new unit has been a source of pride for fire departments across North America for over a century.

History of the Push-In Ceremony

Early hand-drawn fire engines, ladder wagons, hose carts, and other apparatus of the 17th century had to be pushed back into the station by hand after every call. The horse-drawn steam engines that followed in the 18th century could be backed up. However, having to control the horses made it difficult to align the engine’s steam connections with the station’s steam connections. For this reason, the horses were typically disconnected and the engine was again pushed back into the station by hand.

When the first motorized fire engine was put into service in the early 19th century, firefighters continued to honor the push-in tradition, which grew to mark each new purchase of fire apparatus.

The previous Engine-1 is being retired after over 30 years of service to the Columbia Valley and Lindell Beach Communities.

Monday, 24 June, 2024 at 7PM as members will assemble for a variety of group and individual photos.

7:45PM is the approximate time of Push-In Ceremony ( ceremony is expected to last approximately 15 min)

Columbia Valley Fire Hall, 1202 Kosikar Rd, Lindell Beach